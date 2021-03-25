'Here's to another win': Twitter supports Priya Ramani as MJ Akbar moves High Court against her

In an article in Vogue India in 2017, Ramani had alleged that she suffered sexual harassment at the hands of an acclaimed newspaper editor. Later, during the #MeToo movement in India, she identified Akbar to be that editor. This followed Akbar's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers and a defamation case by him against Ramani.

There was a huge uproar on social media, when Ramani was acquitted last month. Twitter was flooded with tweets that hailed the judgment. Similarly, Twitter today is flooded with tweets in support of Ramani. People are wishing her luck and offering her hope.

Have a look.