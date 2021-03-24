From Telugu pride to Amravati land scam, Twitterati has mixed response to Justice N V Ramana's appointment as the next CJI

Justice NV Ramana, who is set to become the 48th Chief Justice of India has previously been the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and the acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He had also practised in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as well as the Supreme Court for several years.

This news has become the centre of discussion across India, especially on social media. Some are looking forward to seeing Justice NV Ramana adorning the chair, especially those from Andhra Pradesh who are keen on witnessing this event.

However, some are criticising the move citing the controversy where YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh had written to the current CJI alleging that Justice NV Ramana and his relatives were linked to the Amaravati land scam case.

Here's what the discussion on Twitter looks like.