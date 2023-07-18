Heartbreaking Video: Pet Dog Waits All Night For 22-Year-Old Andhra Woman Who Jumped Off Godavari Bridge To End Life | Twitter

A heartbreaking video of a pet dog waiting for its hooman on a river bridge has gone viral on social media, little does the doggie know that she was involved in a suicide by jumping off the Godavari bridge in the Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. The footage showing the pet seated next to a woman's slippers has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in tears.

Woman goes missing

News reports stated the woman had gone missing after she jumped into the river and was washed away. A search was on for the woman who was identified as Mandangi Kanchana (22), a resident of Yanam Ferry Road.

Yanam police told media they were investigating the reason for the suicide.

More details from the incident

It was learned that a 22-year-old woman was on an evening walk on Sunday when she suddenly stopped by the GMC Balayogi Bridge between Yanam and Yedurlanka and jumped into the Godavari river running below. The incident was witnessed by many who visited the place to enjoy the sunset.

No sooner, passersby raised an alarm for help to alert the fishermen who tried to save the lady but the unfortunate happened. She was swept away by the strong water currents.

Meanwhile, heartbreaking visuals of her pet dog sitting there on the bridge in her wait surfaced online. It waited throughout the night and slept there.

On Monday morning, it reportedly left the premises with the mother of the woman.

