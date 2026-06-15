Heartbreaking Video: Mother Monkey Seen Cradling Dead Baby In UP's Auraiya

A poignant video from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has gone viral on social media, capturing the apparent grief of a mother monkey carrying the body of her dead infant and refusing to part with it.

The footage shows the female monkey holding the baby tightly against her chest while repeatedly kissing and licking it, seemingly attempting to revive it. The emotional scenes have resonated with viewers online and sparked discussions about maternal instincts in animals.

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The video was shared on X by user Umesh Avasthi, who wrote that a mother’s love has no limits and described the monkey’s actions as a moving reminder that affection and loss are experienced across species. He noted that the sight left many onlookers deeply moved and highlighted the universal nature of a mother’s bond with her child.

Although the circumstances surrounding the baby monkey’s death remain unclear, the clip has attracted widespread attention for its emotional impact rather than any specific incident.