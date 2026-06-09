Viral Video: Monkey Carries Puppy Up Tree, Treats It Like Its Own Baby In Himachal's Mandi

A video from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has gone viral on social media, showing a monkey carrying a puppy up a tree and treating it with unusual care.

The incident reportedly took place in the Rewalsar area of Mandi. According to local accounts, the monkey picked up a stray puppy from the roadside and climbed nearly 20 feet up a tree. The unexpected sight quickly drew the attention of residents, many of whom gathered beneath the tree fearing that the animal might drop the puppy from the height.

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However, contrary to their concerns, the monkey appeared to cradle and groom the puppy as if it were its own offspring. Witnesses said the monkey remained perched on the tree for around 10 to 15 minutes while holding the puppy close.

After spending some time in the tree, the monkey eventually climbed down and safely left the puppy on the ground. The puppy was unharmed.

The video has since been widely shared online, with many users describing the scene as touching and a rare example of interspecies affection. Some locals suggested that the monkey was female and may have displayed maternal instincts toward the young animal.

At the same time, the incident has sparked discussions among residents about whether monkeys could similarly pick up small children. The video has led to some concern and apprehension in the area.

Environmentalist Narendra Saini, however, urged people not to panic. He said such incidents are not uncommon and that the Rewalsar episode should not be viewed as a cause for alarm. According to him, monkeys occasionally exhibit nurturing behaviour toward other young animals, and residents should avoid drawing alarming conclusions from the viral clip.