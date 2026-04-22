Watch: Days After Losing Infant, Monkey Holds 3-Month-Old Boy Hostage In Muzaffarnagar; Toddler Rescued After 2 Hours

A tense yet unusual incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, where a monkey held a three-month-old baby inside a house for nearly two hours, triggering panic among family members and neighbours. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Charthawal town, located about 15 km from the district headquarters, and its video surfaced on Wednesday.

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According to the family, the infant was sleeping on a bed inside a room while relatives were occupied with household chores. Around 2 pm, a female monkey reportedly entered the house through the roof and quietly approached the child. Instead of attacking, the monkey began touching and playing with the baby, treating the infant affectionately.

When the baby’s mother, Gulista, rushed into the room after hearing cries, she was startled to see the monkey sitting beside the infant. Her screams alerted neighbours, who gathered at the spot and attempted to drive the monkey away using sticks and food. However, the animal became aggressive and tried to chase them, refusing to leave the child.

Concerned for the baby’s safety, locals contacted animal rescuer Sunny Chopra, who arrived with his team. After failed attempts to lure the monkey with food, the rescuers played wildlife videos on mobile phones to distract the animal. As the monkey focused on the videos, the rescuer carefully pulled the infant to safety.

Chopra later revealed that the monkey’s own baby had died six days earlier, likely causing it to mistake the infant for its offspring. The rescued child was unharmed.