Heart-Touching! Bihar Man Digs His Own Grave Beside Mother's Tomb, Wants To Stay Close To Her Even After Death |

A mother's love is often considered one of the most enduring bonds in the world, and for many, losing her leaves a void that can never truly be filled. A deeply emotional story from Balha village in Bihar's Gopalganj district has captured this sentiment, where a man has taken an unusual step to ensure that he remains close to his mother even after death.

Manzoor Hasan, a resident of Balha village under Barauli block, has dug his own grave right next to his late mother's tomb. His decision stems from the deep affection he continues to hold for his mother, Shah Shaharbano Hasni, who passed away in June 1999.

Mother's Death Left A Deep Impact On His Life

Manzoor Hasan is the youngest of three brothers and the son of late Mubarak Hussain. According to him, he shared an exceptionally close bond with his mother from childhood. Her presence was a source of comfort and emotional strength, and he says that even the most difficult moments of his life seemed easier whenever he was around her.

However, her death in June 1999 brought a significant change to his life. The loss left him emotionally shattered, and he struggled to cope with the absence of the person who had been his greatest source of solace.

Over time, Manzoor found a way to preserve her memory. He arranged for his mother's tomb to be built and gradually made caring for it an integral part of his daily routine.

Manzoor Spends Most Of His Time Near Mother's Tomb

Even decades after her passing, Manzoor continues to visit his mother's tomb regularly. Cleaning and maintaining the resting place has become a part of his everyday life, with much of his time spent beside it.

His attachment to his mother has also inspired him to prepare for his own final resting place. He has had a grave dug beside her tomb, expressing his wish to be buried next to her when he dies.

Man Also Arranges His Green Shroud

Manzoor has reportedly made arrangements for his burial in advance, including purchasing his own kafan, or burial shroud. He has chosen a green shroud, a colour he personally likes and associates with the Hussaini tradition.

For Manzoor Hasan, the decision is not merely about burial arrangements. It reflects a lifelong bond and his heartfelt desire to remain beside the woman whose love and presence shaped his life, even after his final journey.