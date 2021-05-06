'...he could be called Dadar Poonawalla': Twitterati butcher SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's name; spark pun-fest

Social media are the places where the collective weirdness of the entire human race rears its bizarre head from time to time. Every once in a while comes a trend that rages like fire with zero logic.

One such recent trend, or may we call it a meme template, is the name of the Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer, Adar Poonawalla. Serum Institute of India developed the vaccine named 'Covishield' against COVID-19 which is now being administered to crores of Indians. But that's not the reason why Poonawalla's name is trending.

Poonawalla's name has become the subject of all puns today making it viral on Twitter.

It began when author Naomi Datta made a few puns on Twitter on Poonawalla's name.

One of her puns reads, "If Adar Poonawala moved to Mumbai & wanted to live a regular, middle class life he could be called Dadar Poonawala."