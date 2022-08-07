e-Paper Get App

Haryana kid creates Guinness World Record by being youngest app developer

A kid from Haryana is creating news because of his achievement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
A kid from Haryana is creating news because of his achievement. The name of the child is Kartikeya Jakhar who made a Guinness World Record by being the youngest app developer in the world. The eighth grader kid from Jhajjar’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya made three apps with the guidance he got from YouTube.

Jakhar's interest in app development occurred via an accident. It was during the pandemic when his dad got him a phone worth Rs 10,000 for his classes. Although, the phone began giving issues.

