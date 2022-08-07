Haryana kid creates Guinness World Record by being youngest app developer

Image credit: Google

A kid from Haryana is creating news because of his achievement. The name of the child is Kartikeya Jakhar who made a Guinness World Record by being the youngest app developer in the world. The eighth grader kid from Jhajjar’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya made three apps with the guidance he got from YouTube.

Jakhar's interest in app development was an accident. During the pandemic, his father bought him a phone worth Rs 10,000 for his online classes. However, the phone began to develop issues.

