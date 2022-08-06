Haryana monsoon session to begin from August 8, set to see fireworks

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: The three-day monsoon session of the Haryana assembly which is scheduled to begin from August 8, is set to witness fireworks with the main opposition party – Congress – gearing up to take on ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine on the issues of mining mafia, unemployment and the law and order situation.

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in its recently held meeting has finalised its strategy to corner the ruling BJP-JJP government on a range of issues, the CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said and added that the party legislators would move about 10 calling attention and adjournment motions to have debate on various issues.

Besides a discussion on ``Agnipath’’ recruitment scheme of the armed forces – the party would also seek debate on deteriorating law and order situation in the state, unemployment, illegal mining and corruption. It may be recalled that in a shocking incident a DSP who was on a raid, was crushed to death by the mining mafia on July 20, last.

Besides Congress, another opposition party - Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) - would also corner on the issues of price rise, unemployment, crop damage due to rains and various other issues. The INLD MLA from Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala says the government would also be cornered on issues, especially the rising unemployment rate in Haryana.

Alleging that there are thousands of posts that are lying vacant in various government departments to this day, he said that while the unemployment rate in Haryana is rising rapidly the government recruitments by the BJP government are stuck in the courts.

For the record, in the 90-member House, while the BJP has 40 members, its ally JJP has 10, the Congress has 31 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) have one each. There are seven independent legislators in the House.

A PRACTICE FROM THIS SESSION

The upcoming three-day session would have one sitting a day, says assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Notably, while the Tablets have been installed at the seat of every member in the assembly, all the MLAs would also be imparted training to operate various IT gadgets including I-Pads or laptops for the working on House proceedings during the day one of the session.