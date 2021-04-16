HappyBirthdayCharlieChaplin: On the legendary actor's 132nd birth anniversary, Twitterati pay 'birthday salute'

Today marks the birth anniversary of an international figure who transformed the world of cinema with his art and talent. Today is the 132nd birth anniversary of the legendary British actor and comedian, Charlie Chaplin.

Known for his films like City Lights, Modern Times, The Gold Rush and The Great Dictator among others, Chaplin donned multiple creative hats. He was an actor, comedian, producer, director, scriptwriter, music composer, and editor.

Born into a troubled and poor household, he went on to fight against all adversities and single-handedly revolutionised the world of slapstick comedy. He immortalised the character of 'The Tramp' so gracefully that even today when someone hears the name 'Chaplin', the first image that comes to mind is that of him dressed as the Tramp.

His life was full of controversies and struggles, but people continue to draw inspiration from him even today.

On his 132nd birth anniversary, people across the world are fondly remembering him and his talent. Thousands have taken to Twitter today to pay respect to the legendary actor.

