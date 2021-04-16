On Indian Railway's 168th birthday, Twitterati pay ode to India's first passenger train

Today is a special day in the history of India as it marks the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. On 16th April 1853, India made history when India, as well as Asia, got their first passenger train.

The first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane and covered a distance of 34 km. It was flagged off at 3.35 pm carrying 400 passengers. It consisted of fourteen carriages and was operated by three steam locomotives, named Sahib, Sultan and Sindh.

On this historical occasion, various political figures took to Twitter to celebrate Indian Railway's 168th birthday virtually.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, "On this day, the 1st passenger train was flagged in 1853 from Mumbai to Thane. Railways has been the lifeline of our nation for the last 168 years & is serving the growing needs of a New India. My heartfelt gratitude to passengers & Railway staff for their constant support."