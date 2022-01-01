e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Netizens pour in wishes for 'ever graceful' Bollywood actress

Leaving a strong imprint on her fans with her exemplary persona and impeccable journey in the cinema industry, Vidya was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.
FPJ Web Desk
Vidya Balan | AFP PHOTO/STR

Vidya Balan | AFP PHOTO/STR

Advertisement

Known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women with her roles in female-led films, Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan turned 43 on Saturday.

And to celebrate the occasion, scores of her fans took to Twitter to express their love and admiration for the brilliant actress and extended their heart-felt birthday wishes for the diva.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Born in Mumbai to a Tamil Brahmin family, Vidya's acting journey started from a young age and had her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the critically-acclaimed romantic film 'Parineeta' co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

For the uninformed, the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, Vidya had her first acting role in the 1995 hit sitcom 'Hum Paanch', which also starred veteran actor Shoma Anand.

Well, after her famous show 'Hum Paanch', the actor had several unsuccessful attempts before making her way to the silver screen. She made her film debut by starring in the 2003 Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko' and received praise for her first Hindi film, 'Parineeta'.

This was followed by commercial successes in the 2006 comedy 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and the 2007 psychological horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

With each of her films creating a new record like the 2011 biopic 'The Dirty Picture', Vidya thrived to be among the highest-paid actors in showbiz.

Leaving a strong imprint on her fans with her exemplary persona and impeccable journey in the cinema industry, Vidya was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

With ANI Inputs

ALSO READ

Vidya Balan Birthday Special: From 'Parineeta' to 'Sherni', 10 best movies of the actress Vidya Balan Birthday Special: From 'Parineeta' to 'Sherni', 10 best movies of the actress

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
Advertisement