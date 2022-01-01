Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Netizens pour in wishes for 'ever graceful' Bollywood actress

Known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women with her roles in female-led films, Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan turned 43 on Saturday.

And to celebrate the occasion, scores of her fans took to Twitter to express their love and admiration for the brilliant actress and extended their heart-felt birthday wishes for the diva.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday To One Of The Most Brilliant And Versatile Artists Of Hindi Cinema @vidya_balan ❤️#HappyBirthdayVidyaBalan 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nhNB5a2bn6 — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) January 1, 2022

Happy Birthday and 2022 to the famous and beautiful film actress of Bollywood @vidya_balan ji, who is honored with Padmashree, may you be healthy, have a long life, I pray to God and this year is very happy for you. 💐🙏🥳🎂🍾🥂 #HappyBirthdayVidyaBalan pic.twitter.com/ouIa01Beum — The Gaurav kumar (@gauravkumar_007) January 1, 2022

Happiest birthday 🎂 to the most charming, versatile and one of my most favourite actress #VidyaBalan



तुम जियो हजारों साल ♥ #HappyBirthdayVidyaBalan 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HdYZp4KlUA — शैबा घिल्डियाल♦️🎶 (@Saibaghildyal) January 1, 2022

#HappyBirthdayVidyaBalan undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of the industry ❤️ constantly delivering phenomenal performances pic.twitter.com/zVZXvurCr2 — d (@enchantingishq) January 2, 2021

Dear @vidya_balan Happy Happy Birthday,

Hope You Have A Great Day,

I Wish You More Blessings In The Year Ahead

And May You Continue To Grow Each New Day.#HappyBirthdayVidyaBalan pic.twitter.com/kGSzOdySEn — Vishwas Agrawal (@vishwas211085) December 31, 2021

Born in Mumbai to a Tamil Brahmin family, Vidya's acting journey started from a young age and had her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the critically-acclaimed romantic film 'Parineeta' co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

For the uninformed, the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, Vidya had her first acting role in the 1995 hit sitcom 'Hum Paanch', which also starred veteran actor Shoma Anand.

Well, after her famous show 'Hum Paanch', the actor had several unsuccessful attempts before making her way to the silver screen. She made her film debut by starring in the 2003 Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko' and received praise for her first Hindi film, 'Parineeta'.

This was followed by commercial successes in the 2006 comedy 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and the 2007 psychological horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

With each of her films creating a new record like the 2011 biopic 'The Dirty Picture', Vidya thrived to be among the highest-paid actors in showbiz.

Leaving a strong imprint on her fans with her exemplary persona and impeccable journey in the cinema industry, Vidya was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:57 PM IST