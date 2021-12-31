Vidya Balan Birthday Special: From 'Parineeta' to 'Sherni', 10 best movies of the actress

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will turn a year older on Saturday (January 1). The actress started her acting career with the hit television show, 'Hum Paanch', in which she played the role of a studious girl, Radhika.

She made her debut with the movie 'Parineeta' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Since then her trajectory has been exceptional. It’s the character of a middle class woman who is ready to take on the world with a ‘can do’ spirit or a vindictive wife who will leave no stone unturned to avenge her husband’s death, Balan has nailed these characters with perfection.

With a filmography of over 40 films, the icon is an paragon of expressions, and every character portrayed by her isn’t devoid of depth. Vidya ages like fine wine. Through her roles, she has changed the way women in the Indian film industry choose their on-screen characters.

She is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.

As she turns a year older today, here's a look at 10 of her best movies.

Parineeta

Parineeta is film adaptation of the 1914 Bengali novella of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Directed by debutant Pradeep Sarkar, it featured Vidya Balan, in her Bollywood debut, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. The film primarily revolves around the lead characters, Lalita and Shekhar.

Since childhood, Shekhar and Lalita have been friends and slowly this friendship blossoms into love. A series of misunderstanding surface and they are separated due to the conniving schemes of Shekhar's father.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is the follow-up to the 2003 film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' with Sanjay Dutt reprising his role as Munna Bhai . Balan plays the role of Janhvi Sahani, a radio jockey who Munna Bhai falls in love with.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This psychological horror comedy film was directed by Priyadarshan and was A remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu', the film stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and many others. The film received universal critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success. Subsequently the film also attained cult status in Hindi cinema. Balan had to take Kathak lessons for this film.

Paa

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. The film is inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film 'Jack' and is based on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria and his parents.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, in real life, are father and son respectively, but in Paa, they played opposite roles and Balan played the role of the mother. The film was critically acclaimed in India and fared well at the box office. Balan got her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

The Dirty Picture

It is a biographical film inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, an Indian actress noted for her erotic roles. The filmmakers have clarified that the story is not officially or literally based on Smitha alone, but on many of her southern contemporaries such as Disco Shanti.

Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor played lead roles. Upon release it was a critical and commercial success, with Balan receiving the highest accolades for her performance; she was called "the hero of the film". She recieved a National award for best actress for this movie.

Kahaani

It stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja, assisted by Satyoki Rana Sinha played by Parambrata Chatterjee and Khan played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A spiritual successor, titled 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', was released on 2 December 2016. Vidya recieved a Flimfare award for Best Actress for this film.

Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan plays the lead role of a brothel's madam, set in the backdrop of late Indian Independence period of 1948. It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Bengali film 'Rajkahini'.

Tumhari Sulu

The film stars Vidya Balan as the titular character, an ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia co-star as Sulu's husband and boss, respectively. Balan won her fourth Filmfare Best Actress award for this film.

Shakuntala Devi

This biographical film traces the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the "human computer". The film stars Vidya Balan in a titular role as Shakuntala Devi, along with Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. This film was released on Amazon Prime during the lockdown.

Sherni

The film stars Vidya Balan in the leading role of an Indian Forest Service officer, alongside Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha in supporting roles.

The film deals with the subjects like human–wildlife conflict and wildlife conservation. 'Sherni' received positive reviews from the film critics for raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation and Balan's performance.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:55 PM IST