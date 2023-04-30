Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Cricket fans wish Mumbai Indians skipper; celebrate his special day in their cities with huge cutouts

Happy birthday Rohit Sharma | PTI Photo

It's G.O.A.T player and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's birthday today as he turns 36 on this day. He was born on April 30, 1987. On his special day, fans and fellow players have expressed their greetings and best wishes on social media.

Not only that, Rohit fans have celebrated their favourite cricketer's birthday with great love for him. Many cities saw huge posters and cutouts of the Mumbai Indians skipper to mark his birthday celebration.

Taking to Twitter, many fans tweeted his image paying tribute to best of his matches and made #HappyBirthdayRohit trend on the microblogging site.

On the other hand, the social media platform also witnessed visuals of Rohit fans displaying their star's cutouts across buildings and dancing in the premises.

Apart from other Indian cities, there were dozens of videos showing the craze for Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad as fans were seen bursting firecrackers and dancing in happiness. It was noted that a 60-feet-long cutout of the player stole the eyes of netizens from the city.

Mumbai fans also extended their love for the player and hit a celebration mood on the streets of the maximum city.

Check tweets:

1st Video - Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebration 🥳



2nd Video - Rcb ki cup ledu, Mumbai ki tirugu ledu.



- Hyderabad giving them back what they did at Chinnaswamy.



Karma and Rohit Sharma always hits back. 💙🛐

#HappyBirthdayRohit 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ArPWWSJVFx — ʀᴀᴊɴᴀɴᴅᴀɴɪ ꜱɪɴɢʜ⁴⁵🇮🇳 ( Rohika) (@Singh_Ro45) April 30, 2023

Happy Birthday to the man with a hundred different shots up his sleeve, Rohit Sharma. 🔥#HappyBirthdayRohitpic.twitter.com/xNwihPG9NT — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 30, 2023

What a picture !! 📸🥵



Other cricketers have fans but Rohit Sharma has devotees.🛐



WE LOVE YOU RO 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AjjMnhxV5v — Jyran (@Jyran45) April 30, 2023

Hope Rohit Sharma will repeat the same this year. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/EKdMo5yNMw — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 29, 2023

Rohit Sharma fans celebrating the birthday of their idol in Hyderabad. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/EQMuSMDaBI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023