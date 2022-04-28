Ashish Nehra Birthday Special: Here's a look at the former pacer's career so far

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who turns 43 on Friday (born April 29, 1979), is currently the head coach of the debutant IPL team Gujarat Titans in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Nehra made his India debut in 1999 (in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo. He went on to play 17 Tests bagging 44 wickets.

The left-arm pacer had to wait for his ODI debut until 2001 when he made the playing XI against Zimbabwe at Harare. He played 120 matches claiming 157 wickets.

He also played for India in the T20 format playing 27 matches since his debut in 2009 (against Sri Lanka at Nagpur), pocketing 34 wickets.

The high point in the Delhi pacer’s career came during the 2003 World Cup against England, where he scalped 6 for 23.

But with constant ankle issues, Nehra lost his place in the Indian team. He made his comeback in 2009. His 31 ODI wickets in 2009 were the most he had ever taken in a calendar year, and he followed it up with 28 dismissals in 2010 to establish his place in India's 2011 World Cup squad.

He bowled a match-winning spell against Pakistan in the semifinal but missed the final due to injury, which India won to become world champions.

Nehra was in the CSK squad for IPL 2015. He then went on to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning the title in 2016.

And after 18 years of international cricket, 12 surgeries and numerous comebacks, Nehra brought down the curtains on his career by playing his last T20 match at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST