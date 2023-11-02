Happy Birthday Marvin: Elon Musk Marks His Pet Dog's Special Day; Photo From B'Day Celebration Goes Viral

Did you know? Elon Musk just celebrated his pet dog Marvin's birthday on November 1 (IST). He was seen marking the special day with a cute little birthday party for his doggo. An image from the celebration has surfaced online and gone viral on X. "Today is also Marvin’s birthday," the businessman and internet sensation said in his post a while after greeting people on Halloween. Check post

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The photo which has attracted 58 million views on X showed Marvin adorably looking at its birthday cake. The cute animal was adorned with a birthday crown on its head that read "Happy Birthday" in gold and glitter. It looked like Marvin was just awaiting the camera to roll on to blow the candles and take some bites of the birthday cake.

Minutes after wishing "Happy Halloween" to people, Elon Musk informed on X that he was also celebrating his pet's birthday. While greeting people on the spooky occasion, he scared a throwback photograph. In the click, Musk was seen dressed as Santa at the age of 5.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Elon Musk is known for popularising the Doge meme and even replacing the Twitter logo with it. Those who closely follow him on social media are aware that he has a few pets. He once also remarked that his son X Æ A-XII loves dogs. In the clip shared last year, the kiddo was seen playing and surrounded by three pet dogs.