'Happy Birthday Legend': Former cricketers and fans pour in wishes for former captain Kapil Dev

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to win the Men’s World Cup. He led India to the title in the 1983 edition when few gave them a chance. Dev played over 250 internationals, scoring over 9000 runs and picking close to 700 wickets. His 434 Test wickets are the most for an Indian fast bowler in the format.

As Dev celebrates his 63rd birthday today, former cricketers and fans poured in their wishes and greeting for the legend.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:07 PM IST