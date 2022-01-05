Happy birthday, Kapil Dev: Top performances in international cricket from the Haryana Hurricane

All-rounder Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to win the Men’s World Cup. He led India to the title in the 1983 edition when few gave them a chance. Dev played over 250 internationals, scoring over 9000 runs and picking close to 700 wickets. His 434 Test wickets are the most for an Indian fast bowler in the format.

Dev turns 63 today. On that occasion, FPJ looks at some top performances from the Haryana Hurricane.

175* vs ZIM – ODI, 1983: This was one of the best innings in Indian cricket, and not just of the World Cup in 1983. Against Zimbabwe, India were 9 for 4 and then 17 for five. A defeat would have perhaps been curtains. Dev played one of the best innings in ODIs, smashing an unbeaten 175 off just 138 balls with 16 fours and six sixes. His effort helped India get to 266, which proved to be enough to defeat Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

4/30 vs AUS – ODI, 1986: It was the Benson & Hedges Cup in 1986 and Australia had opted to bat first. Openers Geoff Marsh and David Boon had added 146 for the first wicket and the hosts were primed for a huge score. But Dev struck four times to halt Australia’s progress. He dismissed Allan Border, Dean Jones, Steve Waugh and Craig McDermott to finish with four for 30 off his nine overs and helped keep Australia to 235 for 7. India chased it down with Dev contributing 23 off just 18 balls with the bat, too.

9/83 vs WI – Test, 1983: On an under-prepared surface at India’s latest Test venue in Ahmedabad, Dev picked a record nine for 83 in the second innings against West Indies. The tourists were bowled out for 201 to set India a target of 242, which proved too much for the hosts on a crumbling track. Out of Dev’s nine wickets, six were picked in a twenty-over unchanged spell.

8/106 vs AUS – Test, 1985: At the Adelaide Oval, Dev returned figures of 8 for 106 in a Test match that was drawn because of unfavourable weather. Dev picked his last five wickets in just 21 balls to finish with an eight-for. With the bat, he scored 38 off 48 balls. He was named the player of the match.

2/44, 41* vs ZIM – ODI, 1987: Dev first picked two wickets to run through Zimbabwe’s batting to keep them for 191 for seven. With the bat, the all-rounder played a knock that is quite common now in the T20 era. He scored an unbeaten 41 off just 25 balls after walking in at no.5.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:24 PM IST