'Happy birthday Ashok uncle': Fans wish late Sidharth Shukla's father on his birth anniversary

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla passed away following a heart-attack on September 02, 2021 at the age of 40. His untimely death left his fans distraught. Ever since, not a day has passed by when his fans don't remember him.

Thursday, October 14 marked Sidharth’s late father Ashok Shukla’s birth anniversary. The actor's fans, much like a family, celebrating his father’s birthday virtually. They wished and thanked him for giving such a talented star to the TV industry.

The outpour of love by the fans made 'Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle' trend on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "To a father who's as amazing as his son, Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle We love you the same way we love Sidharth Ashok Shukla."

Another wrote, "Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle I am sure that you are watching over us and celebrating the birthday with your son Sidharth Shukla may God bless you always."

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:12 PM IST