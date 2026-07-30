Gurgaon Creator Charges ₹1,000 To Husband For Every Café-Style Meal She Cooks; Internet Divided - WATCH

A Gurgaon-based content creator has clarified the idea behind her viral Instagram video after facing criticism over her unique arrangement with her husband. The influencer, Priya, revealed that her husband gives her Rs 1,000 whenever she prepares a restaurant-quality meal at home, sparking a heated debate on social media.

While many viewers interpreted the practice as a wife "charging" her husband for cooking, Priya says that was never the message she intended to convey. According to her, the arrangement is about recognising the value of domestic work and appreciating the effort involved in creating high-quality meals at home.

Viral video sparks online debate

Priya's Instagram video quickly gained traction, attracting over 1.2 million views and thousands of comments. In the clip, she explained that she and her husband have a financial agreement for meals that go beyond everyday cooking.

She says in the video, “I charge my husband a thousand rupees per meal. There is a financial contract between me and my husband. I make the food taste and look cafe like while he pays for it. I know many people will say that that’s what a wife does but this wife doesn’t."

The meal featured in the viral post was Dan Dan Noodles, and she captioned it, “I meannn… Who won’t pay for a plate like that Ft. Dan Dan Noodles."

Appreciation, not a transaction

Following the backlash, Priya addressed the criticism by explaining that many people had misunderstood the purpose of the arrangement.

She said the payment is symbolic rather than transactional. In her view, preparing café-style food at home requires planning, creativity, presentation, and time-qualities that people readily pay for when dining at restaurants.

She also pointed out that the money remains within the household, making it less about earning from her spouse and more about acknowledging the effort behind domestic labour.

In the original video, she also said, “For generations women have been doing it all. When you can pay for the same food by eating out, it is more convenient. Money stays in home, efforts are being appreciated and we both enjoying the recipes overall. While I do that why don’t you try it too?"

Social media divided over the idea

The video generated mixed reactions across Instagram, with some users applauding the concept while others questioned whether spouses should exchange money for household responsibilities.

Several people supported the idea and even considered adopting it in their own homes.

One user commented, “I need to do this now."

Another wrote, “Vaah kya idea he .. loved it and applied today itself."

A third added, “Thank you so much for the idea , ab hoga come back."

Others were curious about the practical details of the arrangement.

Another commented, “Finally a woman charging for domestic labour."

Critics raise questions

Not everyone was convinced by Priya's explanation. Some social media users argued that the concept only makes sense if the person cooking also pays for the ingredients and household expenses.

One comment read, “If you pay for the ingredients and gas then it makes sense."

A user defended them by writing, “It’s funny how ppl are losing their s* over this… chillax … don’t like… move on… they like it… that’s what matters…"**