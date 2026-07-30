Jamnagar Horror: Man Poisoned, Buried In Factory For Over Two Years; Wife Told Family He Had Shifted To Australia

A shocking murder case has emerged from Gujarat's Jamnagar, where a man who had been reported missing for more than two years was allegedly killed by his wife and her alleged lover. According to police, the accused concealed the crime by repeatedly telling the victim's family that he had relocated to Australia for employment.

Investigators allege that the victim, identified as Jignesh, was poisoned after cyanide was mixed into his alcoholic drink. His body was then allegedly buried in a deep pit inside an abandoned factory on the outskirts of Jamnagar.

Family believed he was working abroad

Police said Jignesh's relatives had not spoken to him for over two years because his wife consistently maintained that he had left India for a job in Australia. Whenever family members asked to speak with him or requested his phone number, she allegedly claimed that the company where he worked did not allow employees to make phone calls.

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She also reportedly reassured the family that Jignesh would return to India only after obtaining permanent residency, a claim that prevented suspicion from arising for an extended period.

Suspicion grew after relative planned Australia trip

The alleged cover-up began to unravel when one of the family's relatives planned a trip to Australia and requested Jignesh's contact details so they could meet him there.

According to police, when the woman was informed that the family would approach authorities if she failed to provide his details, she allegedly admitted that Jignesh had been killed more than two years earlier.

Following this revelation, Jignesh's brother, Ashok Dharmeshbhai Madhavjibhai Mavdiya, lodged a police complaint on July 26, triggering a formal investigation.

Police questioned the accused for two days

Investigators detained and questioned Jignesh's wife, Prithvi, and her alleged lover, Nilesh, over two days. Police said the pair allegedly confessed during interrogation and revealed details of the murder.

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According to the investigation, the accused allegedly planned the killing by lacing Jignesh's alcohol with cyanide. After his death, they are accused of burying the body inside a 12-foot-deep pit in an unused factory that had reportedly been leased by Jignesh and Nilesh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha said, "Upon further investigation by police, it was revealed that the victim's wife, Prithvi, had conspired with her lover, Nilesh, to murder Jignesh by mixing cyanide into his alcohol. They buried his body inside a factory, and excavation work at the site is currently underway."

Excavation underway to recover human remains

Authorities have launched excavation at the suspected burial site in an effort to recover the victim's remains. An executive magistrate, forensic experts, and other officials are overseeing the operation to ensure evidence is collected according to legal procedures.

Police said the recovery process is still underway, and forensic examination of any remains found will play a crucial role in the investigation.