Gujarat: Video Of Female Food Delivery Partner Riding Bike With Child Goes Viral, Netizens Call Her 'Sherni'

Viral Video: Female Food Delivery Partner Rides Bike With Child In Gujarat | Instagram/@vishvid

A video of a female delivery partner riding a bike and having her child seated in front of her is going viral on the internet. It was shared on Instagram by a content creator named Vishal, who reported that the woman picked up parcels from restaurants and delivered them to the doorstep of customers in Rajkot, Gujarat.

As Vishal came across this woman (name unknown) while riding his bike on the streets of Gujarat, he stopped by to speak to her. He asked her about her profession and recorded their conversation in a video, which is now rolling out on social media.

In the video, she claimed herself to be a student of hotel management, revealing it became difficult for her to find a job after getting married. She pointed out that she was looking out for a role where she could carry her kid too, and was denied for obvious reasons only until she took up the role of a Zomato delivery agent.

Watch video

"I was rejected at many workplace when I said I would want to come to work with my little one. Later, I reflected on having a bike and being able to ride it myself. Then why not ride a bike with my child (and delivery parcels)", she said.

When the vlogger asked her whether she finds it challenging to travel across order locations on a bike with the young one, she noted every job to be difficult at first. "It was difficult initially to work on this role, but now I manage and find the delivery spots and ride to them", she added while speaking to the vlogger.

"If you wish to work, there's no job which is small or big. You can do it", she concluded, giving out a message to viewers.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The video has attracted more than eight lakh likes on Instagram. Netizens also took to the comments section to express praise for the mother, who took up the job of a delivery agent for her child.

Impressed by her motherly care and dedication to work, netizens termed her 'Sherni (Lioness)".

"Proud of you", users commented, while adding 'heart' and 'salute' emojis. Some of the users also concerning asked her to wear a helmet.