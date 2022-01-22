Gujarat: Three police constables suspended after video of their 'joyride' goes viral

A fun-filled journey took a disappointing turn for three police constables from Gujarat's Kutch district when the video of them enjoying their car-ride, dancing and singing went viral and eventually led to their suspension.

The three constables were suspended on Wednesday after a video showing them enjoying music during their journey while not following traffic rules and violating COVID-19 norms went viral on social media, India Today reported.

The Kutch-East Superintendent of Police, Mayur Patil, took action against the three cops and called it, "indecent behavior, violating traffic rules and indulging in acts which tarnished the image of the police," in a press note.

The constables, who have been identified as Jagdish Solanki, Haresh Chaudhari and Raja Hiragar, were grooving to the music and also singing during their car drive. While there were four cops in the car, only three were suspended.

Police constables were not wearing belts, face masks

These cops not only offended the traffic rules, but they were also not wearing any face masks.

As per the report by the Indian Express, police released a statement that read, "A viral video was brought to notice by media and several social media channels in which police personnel can be seen dancing on songs, while wearing a police uniform, inside a four-wheeler Such acts of breaking traffic laws while driving doesn’t suit a disciplined department and brings a bad name to the police."

The statement revealed that three of the constables, who have been suspended, belong to the Gandhidham A division police station.

"Of the four policemen seen in the video, three attached with Gandhidham A division police station have been suspended with immediate effect while a letter has been written to superintendent of police Banaskantha recommending disciplinary action against the fourth personnel who is attached with Banaskantha police," the statement read.

The video was apparently shot by one of the policemen on a mobile phone camera. However, it is not clear when this journey took place.

