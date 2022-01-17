FPJ Legal | Stray dogs menace: Gujarat HC Chief Justice says he has been told to keep off the streets

Ahmedabad: “I have been advised not to go for a stroll in Ahmedabad because of stray dogs.” This was Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar pulling up the State Government authorities on Monday, even as he reminded them that the rules and regulations had a meaning if they were properly implemented.

The Chief Justice was hearing a contempt petition demanding strict directives over the menace of stray animals, dilapidated roads and traffic issues in Ahmedabad.

Justice Aravind Kumar directed that the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority be tasked to monitor people’s grievances with toll free numbers and e-portal to record the public’s issues with pictures.

He observed that laws and regulations had been made but they are supposed to be implemented by the administration.

In response to the contention by the State Government counsel that no-cattle zones have been created in Ahmedabad, the Chief Justice cited his own experience and pointed out that around a dozen cattle heads had blocked the road at the Chief Justice's entrance gate at the High Court. He said the cattle won’t move despite the policemen whistling.

He also said that he had been advised to avoid going out on a walk on the road because of stray dogs.

Directing that the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority be handed over the responsibility of hearing grievances of people on local issues with a toll-free number and e-portal for citizens, the court asked the authority to submit it a report of the same. The next hearing is on January 19.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:08 PM IST