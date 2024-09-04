Gujarat Flood: Stranded Dog Rescued From Waterlogged Roads In Vadodara, Animal Lovers Seen Carrying It On Their Shoulders, Wholesome Video Viral

Stranded Dog Rescued In Vadodara | Social Media

A stranded dog in Gujarat's Vadodara was rescued by animal lovers in the flood-affected region where they helped the dog to cross waterlogged roads safely. A group of locals were seen showing humanity and care towards the stray animal after learning that it was old and unable to make its way trough flood water by itself. They made the dog sit on a cart and then carried it on their shoulders. The wholesome visuals from Gujarat is going viral on social media and winning praise from internet users.

Watch video

Dog rescued by youth

The video opened by showing a group of people carrying the dog on their shoulders and rescuing it from the floods. The stranded dog was reported to be an elderly one, which couldn't sail its way. Noting this condition of the stray dog, people assisted the animal. They placed the dog on a cart-like bed where it sat comfortably, and then people lifted it and walked through flood water.

A youth-driven media outlet named Yuvaa uploaded the visuals from the wholesome site on Instagram and wrote, "An elderly dog was stranded in the Vadodara floods, but the whole community united to rescue it safely. This wholesome act of compassion and love is truly inspiring—a strong reminder to never leave anyone behind in times of need."

Video goes viral

The video has received love and praise from people online. Being shared earlier in September, the video has already attracted 1,24,000 views on Instagram. Netizens are seen reacting to the video with heart and clap emojis to laud the work of the animal lovers who helped the dog in battling the flood in Vadodara, Gujarat.