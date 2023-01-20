e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGujarat: Family posthumously performs marriage ceremony of lovers who died by suicide

Gujarat: Family posthumously performs marriage ceremony of lovers who died by suicide

To let go of the guilt that resulted due to the suicide, the families decided to posthumously get the lovers married.

Friday, January 20, 2023
article-image
When a couple was denied love marriage and they faced opposition from the family, they ended their lives in Gujarat. The tragic love story that seemed to have ended with their unfortunate death was gifted a happy ending months later. The family members who realised the love of the pair got their mannequins married as a tribute to them.

In 2022, being identified as Ganesh and Ranjana took the major step after hearing a no from their families for their wedding. Reportedly, later, the love birds were found hanging by a tree together, an image that shook the entire village.

To let go of the guilt that resulted due to the suicide, the families decided to posthumously get the lovers married. The deceased couple was reunited earlier on January 14, 2023. The family members set up mannequins of the two and performed the wedding ceremony in a traditional style.

