Madhya Pradesh: Family solemnises wedding of daughter after CM assistance

Khargone/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait for Shivam Shukla and his family came to an end on Friday as they happily solemnised the wedding of his sister Kritika Shukla in a celebratory mood in the small Nisarpur village of Dhar district. An assistance of Rs 2 lakh was also provided by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for the marriage. Shivam (16) sustained injury to his head when a stone was hurled at him during a riot that erupted after a Ram Navami procession in Khargone district on April 10.

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra and Khargone district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma also participated in the marriage ceremony on behalf of the state government. It is worth mentioning here that Shivam, who was injured in the Khargone riots, was assured by the Chief Minister that his sister's marriage would be done with pomp. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Kritika Shukla, a resident of Nisarpur in Dhar district, on the occasion of her marriage on Friday. Along with this, by sending a cheque of Rs 2 lakh as gift, CM Chouhan performed the duty of his maternal uncle and performed Kanyadaan. It is noteworthy that Kritika Shukla was to be married on April 17, but her brother Shivam was seriously injured in a clash between two communities in Khargone on April 10 and the marriage was postponed at that time. Shivam's condition was very serious, but due to the sensitivity of the Chief Minister, Shivam was completely treated at the expense of the government. He returned home after recovering. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma personally monitored the treatment. The Chief Minister had also discussed with Shivam several times through video call. Then the Chief Minister expressed confidence in helping with marriage.

Khargone collector Shrikumar Purushottam said that Jyoti Sharma, CEO of district panchayat Khargone was sent to Nisarpur on behalf of Khargone administration after instructions from the Chief Minister. Expressing confidence about help in marriage, Chief Minister Chouhan had assured the family that maternal uncle Shivraj would not allow any kind of trouble in daughter Kritika's marriage and would get her married with pomp. Regarding this, on Friday, Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra, district panchayat Khargone CEO Jyoti Sharma, Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Pawar and the administrative staff reached Nisarpur rehabilitation site and attended Kritika's marriage. On this occasion, state minister Jaideep Patel, district panchayat member Chanchal Patidar, public representatives also reached out.