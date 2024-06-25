Groom's Friends Enter Wedding Venue With Performance On 'Guladi Sadi', Video Goes Viral

There's no doubt that the Marathi song 'Gulabi Sadi' is taking the internet by storm. There are several reels across social media that show dance lovers enjoying this trending beat. Of them all, here's a video that stands out. This comes from a wedding celebrations and captures groom's friends dancing to the 'Gulabi Sadi' song when entering the venue.

Watch video below

In the video, we can see the groom's friends recreating the vibes of the popular song and impressing guests with their dance performance. The group of men are seen wearing a dupatta, such as to resemble a saree's pallu, to dance and perform the iconic steps of the song. As the music starts and the lyrics follow, they are seen throwing the signature dance moves to vibe to the song.

Event planning company shares video

An event planning company named Colorsplash Eventhouse posted the dance video of the groom's friends grooving to 'Gulabi Sadi' on Instagram. Among the many videos hat have surfaced on social media with respect to this trend, this one stands out for showing a dance performance at a wedding, that too displayed not by female dancers but all men.

"Groom friendz on fire," read the caption of the video post. It suggested that the friends of the to-be husband entered the wedding venue with a stunning dance performance, which was set on the 'Gulabi Sadi' song. The video was posted along with the text, "Groom friends ki entry ho toh Gulabi Sadi mein ho."

The video was uploaded online during this June. As of the 25th of this month, the dance reel from the wedding celebration has already hit more than two lakh likes and left netizens impressed. "This is so cool," Instagram users commented while appreciating the groom's friends' dance performance on the trending beta.