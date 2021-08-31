'Greatest bowler of this generation has called it a day': Emotional fans bid farewell to Dale Steyn upon his retirement

One of the greatest pacers to have played the game of cricket, Dale Steyn, on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Proteas pacer Steyn had bid adieu to the longest format in 2019 but continued to play in the 50-over format and 20-over format. On Tuesday, Steyn announced that he is now retiring from all forms of cricket.

"It has been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts, to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," said Steyn in an official statement.

Further in his statement, Steyn said: "Today I officially retire from the game I love the most, bittersweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it has been an incredible journey together."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The right-arm seamer also went on to play 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa, managing to take 260 wickets across both formats.

In the Indian Premier League, Steyn represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Lions over the course of his career.

Hence, people across India are bidding a teary-eyed farewell to Steyn. Within minutes of Steyn posting the statement, social media was flooded with goodbyes to the cricketer.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ South African legend Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 05:15 PM IST