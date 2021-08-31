e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

South African legend Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket

FPJ Web Desk
South African legend Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket | Anthony Au-Yeung-IDI for ICC

South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn on Twitter has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old legendary cricketer made the announcement on Tuesday, bringing to an end a sensational 17-year career, during which he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa.

More to follow...

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:11 PM IST
