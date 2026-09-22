Greater Noida Accident: Audi Overturns After Collision With Toyota Glanza On 130-Metre Road - VIDEO |

A dramatic road accident in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area left an Audi overturned on the middle of the road after it collided with a Toyota Glanza. The crash took place on the 130-Metre Road on Tuesday, September 22, and quickly attracted the attention of passing motorists and pedestrians.

The impact was reportedly strong enough to flip the Audi over, leaving the luxury car lying overturned on the busy stretch. Videos and visuals from the accident site showed a number of people gathered around the damaged vehicle soon after the collision.

Motorists help turn car upright

Following the crash, onlookers and other motorists stopped to assist at the scene. A group of people came together and helped move the overturned Audi back onto its wheels.

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Despite the force of the collision and the extent to which the Audi overturned, police said that no injuries were reported in the accident. Details about the condition of the Toyota Glanza were not immediately available.

Police probe accident

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, including how the two vehicles approached each other before the crash.

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The accident has also drawn attention to road safety on Greater Noida’s wide roads, where vehicles can travel at considerable speeds. Police have not, so far, publicly assigned responsibility for the crash to either driver.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.