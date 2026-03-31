Great Indian Bustard Chick Born In Gujarat's Kutch After 10 Years, Boosting India’s Conservation Efforts

In a major breakthrough for wildlife conservation in India, a Great Indian Bustard (Ghorad) chick has been born in Gujarat’s Kutch region after nearly a decade, offering renewed hope for one of the world’s most critically endangered bird species. The achievement reflects coordinated efforts between state forest departments, conservation scientists, and national wildlife authorities.

A historic moment for Ghorad conservation

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia described the birth as a landmark success made possible through collaboration between the Gujarat and Rajasthan Forest Departments, the Union Ministry of Environment, and the Wildlife Institute of India.

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The chick hatched on March 26 in the Abdasa region of Kutch, marking the first successful breeding event in the area in ten years. Officials called it a proud milestone that strengthens India’s long-term commitment to protecting fragile ecosystems and endangered species.

The science behind the ‘jumpstart approach’

Conservation experts implemented an innovative method known as the Jumpstart Approach, designed to overcome breeding challenges faced by the species in Gujarat. Due to the absence of male bustards in Kutch, female birds were laying infertile eggs, threatening local population survival.

To address this, scientists transported a fertilised egg from a conservation breeding centre in Rajasthan to Gujarat. The egg travelled nearly 19 hours by road inside a specialised portable incubator to maintain optimal conditions.

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On March 22, the infertile egg in a wild nest was carefully replaced with the fertile one. The female bustard continued natural incubation, eventually leading to the successful hatching of a healthy chick.

Project GIB and National Conservation Vision

The achievement forms part of Project Great Indian Bustard (Project GIB), launched in 2016 to revive declining populations of the species. The initiative was inspired by a conservation vision first proposed in 2011 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

Breeding centres established in Rajasthan’s desert landscape have played a critical role, with captive populations now rising steadily. Officials confirmed that more than 70 birds are currently being nurtured at specialised conservation facilities.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav publicly appreciated the collaborative effort, highlighting the importance of scientific innovation and inter-state coordination in saving endangered wildlife.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were credited for strengthening conservation policies and supporting field teams working on ground-level monitoring.

Why the Great Indian Bustard Matters

The Great Indian Bustard is among the heaviest flying birds in the world and is listed as Critically Endangered, with fewer than 150 individuals believed to remain in the wild. Habitat loss, power-line collisions, and shrinking grasslands have pushed the species toward extinction.

Forest officials confirmed that monitoring teams are now closely observing the mother and chick to ensure their safety and survival, a crucial step toward rebuilding a sustainable population in Kutch.