'Great going': Twitter reacts after Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police in Republic Day violence case

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who is named as an accused in Republic Day violence case, was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning.
The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.
After Sidhu's arrest, netizens took to Twitter, while some demanded a fair probe, others went on a hilarious meme fest. And, soon enough #DeepSidhu started trending on Twitter.
"Now the police will go deep into #DeepSidhu‘s terror activities & also his gangs source of funding... Jai ho...," Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.
Meanwhile, Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed said: "#DeepSidhu has finally been arrested. A fair probe should be conducted to understand who is really behind the Red Fort violence & who helped him breach multiple layers of security. He could not have achieved this without active support from high ranking individuals in the govt!"
On 26 January, thousands of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, had clashed with the police. Many of them driving tractors arrived at the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag, too, was hoisted.
The protesters had allegedly not followed the prearranged route and broken barricades to enter Delhi. They clashed with the police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.
Sidhu on January 31 had uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account. In the 15 minute-long video message, titled 'straight from my soul', he was seen giving an emotional statement in Punjabi, which loosely translates to: "I am being defamed... I had left my whole life behind, and come here to join the Punjabis in their protest. But now I am being labelled a traitor."
"All I did was raise a voice for your rights. For so many months, I have been meeting everyone on the roads, in tents. Now a single man is being made a traitor," he said addressing the hundreds of farmers, who have been sitting in protests at Delhi's borders since November 26 against the three contentious farm laws.
