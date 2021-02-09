'Great going': Twitter reacts after Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police in Republic Day violence case

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who is named as an accused in Republic Day violence case, was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

After Sidhu's arrest, netizens took to Twitter, while some demanded a fair probe, others went on a hilarious meme fest. And, soon enough #DeepSidhu started trending on Twitter.

"Now the police will go deep into #DeepSidhu‘s terror activities & also his gangs source of funding... Jai ho...," Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed said: "#DeepSidhu has finally been arrested. A fair probe should be conducted to understand who is really behind the Red Fort violence & who helped him breach multiple layers of security. He could not have achieved this without active support from high ranking individuals in the govt!"

