Grass wali autorickshaw goes viral on Twitter for its 'pretty cool' approach

President Green Belt and Road Institute Erik Solheim shared a visual of an Indian man riding a three wheeler in a go-green avatar. The man had grew grass over his auto rickshaw and beat the heat amidst raising temperature.

"This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed," Erik tweeted. The shared click shows the vehicle dressed in greens - grass roof cover, some plants fixed sideways.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:07 PM IST