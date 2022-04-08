Grass wali autorickshaw goes viral on Twitter for its 'pretty cool' approach

President Green Belt and Road Institute Erik Solheim shared a visual of an Indian man riding a three wheeler in a go-green avatar. The man had grew grass over his auto rickshaw and beat the heat amidst raising temperature.
"This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed," Erik tweeted. The shared click shows the vehicle dressed in greens - grass roof cover, some plants fixed sideways.
Advertisement
ALSO READTHIS 'funny' recreation of 'bowlers in action' will tickle your laughter bones; watch video
Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)