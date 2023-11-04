'Good Luck & Blessings!' PM Modi's Heartfelt Letter To Schoolgirl Who Presented His Sketch In Chhattisgarh Rally

PM Modi's Heartfelt Letter To Schoolgirl Who Presented His Sketch In Chhattisgarh Rally | PTI

Receiving a letter from the Prime Minister is indeed a rare and special occasion! A young girl hailing from Chhattisgarh was all up for a surprise when she received a thank-you letter from PM Modi on Friday.

Akansha Thakur, a schoolgirl attending an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, presented a sketch of Prime Minister Modi to him. During the rally last Thursday, PM Modi noticed her holding up the sketch and asked her to write her address on the back of it, promising to send her a letter.

True to his word, PM Modi penned a letter to Akansha, expressing his gratitude and acknowledging the affection he has consistently received from the people of Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi started off his letter by wishing the young girl 'Good Luck and blessings!'

In the letter, he thanked Akansha for the sketch and emphasized the significance of the nation's daughters, acknowledging them as the bright future of the country.

'The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In this period, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will provide a new direction to the country's future while fulfilling their dreams,' read the prime minister's letter to Akansha.

The 'affection and the sense of belongingness' he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation, Modi said in the letter to Akansha.

The letter further advised Akansha to study hard and wished that she brought glory to her family, society, and country with her achievements.

