 'Good Bye India': VIDEO Shows British Passengers Excited To Board Air India Flight Ahead Of Ahmedabad Crash
HomeViral'Good Bye India': VIDEO Shows British Passengers Excited To Board Air India Flight Ahead Of Ahmedabad Crash

'Good Bye India': VIDEO Shows British Passengers Excited To Board Air India Flight Ahead Of Ahmedabad Crash

There are reports that the two British nationals boarded the Air India AI 171 London-bound flight which crashed moments after take off from the Ahmedabad Airport. The video is going viral on social media and the foreigners are seen very excited for returning to their country.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO Shows British Passengers Excited To Board Air India Flight Ahead Of Ahmedabad Crash | X

The video is being widely shared on social media claiming it to be from the Ahmedabad Airport and the foreigners who are seen in the video were among the 242 passengers onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

The video shows the alleged British national saying, "We are at the airport. Boarding. Good bye India." Another passenger who is seen in the video says, "We are flying back to England." They both are seen very excited to return to their home country, blowing flying kisses. He also says, "Going back. Happily, happily, happily."

As per reports, the Air India London-bound flight took off from Ahmedabad Airport at around 1.30 PM on Thursday. The flight crashed moments after take off. The moment of the plane crash was caught on camera and video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The video shows a plume of dark smoke emanating from the site of the crash. The plane crashed and hit two buildings of the BJ Medical College hostel. There were students present in the hostel mess at the time of the incident. There are reports that around five MBBS students lost their lives in the tragic plane crash and around 24 students are reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The 242 passengers and crew present on the flight are not likely to survive the major plane crash. Gujarat Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said that it appears there are no survivors in the plane crash. The exact reason behind the plane crash is not ascertained yet. However, it is being claimed that the crash occurred due to a bird hit. DGCA has initiated a probe into the plane crash to find the exact reason behind the crash.

