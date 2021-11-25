Goibibo's hilarious tweet on #tomato price hike is sure to leave you in splits; have a look

Following fuel, tomato costs have risen by a century in numerous major cities. And shoppers aren't the only ones who are concerned about rising prices; traders are also feeling the pinch.

Tomatoes are being sold in Chennai for Rs 160 per kg.

In Kerala, retail prices of tomato are ruling at Rs 120 per kg in Kottayam, Rs 110 per kg in Ernakulam, Rs 103 per kg in Tiruvananthapuram, Rs 100 per kg in Palakkad, Rs 97 per kg in Trissure, and Rs 90 per kg in Wayanad and Kozikode.

In Tamil Nadu, tomato is selling at Rs 119 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 103 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 97 per kg in Thiruchirapalli, Rs 94 per kg in Cuddalore and Rs 90 per kg in Coimbatore.

The sharp rise in retail tomato prices in major cities of south India is reportedly due to widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls during the northeast monsoon since the first week of November due to frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, or cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Due to the rains, the tomato crop has been damaged causing tight supply situation.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021