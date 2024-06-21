'God This City Traffic, Disgusted': Delhi Man Rants About Mumbai Traffic & Makes 'Middle Class' Remark On X, Mumbaikars Roast Him

Delhi vs Mumbai fight seems to never go off. Every now and then we come across people who claim their city to be better over the other. In a recent incident, a man who travelled from Delhi to Mumbai dropped an X post about how the maximum city welcomed him with traffic, which dulled his experience in the city. While commenting on Mumbai traffic, that he faced soon after exiting the airport, he made a classist remark which didn't go well with Mumbaikars.

Read post below

"Third World...middle class trauma"

A man named Bhaumik Gowande, who described himself to have lived in the national capital for a while, shared a post on social media where he narrated his experience after landing at the Mumbai airport and exiting the premises. "Landing in Mumbai after living in New Delhi & just coming outside Airport gives me the Third World Ick. God this city traffic really gives me middle class trauma. Disgusted," he wrote.

Gowande pointed out that despite landing at 7.15 pm on Thursday and walking out of the airport within an hour, the traffic on the roads of Mumbai didn't allow him a quick drop to his home. In his post, he claimed that it took him about 40 minutes cover a distance of only 600 metres from the airport.

Netizens react

Mumbaikars might have agreed to the traffic scenario in the city, but weren't happy with the choice of words the Delhi man used to describe it. They allegedly took offence when the X user ranted on the online platform and suggested the city traffic gave him "Middle class trauma."

People roasted him and asked him to leave the city and return back to his place if he had issues with Mumbai. "Go back to Delhi," they said. "Traffic middle class?? Ye kya hota hai bhai... Mumbai is far better than delhi in terms of road transport and civic sense," netizens added. Further replies also addressed and took a dog at his 'Third world' remark. One of them, read, "Delhi is all sho sha. Kuch aur din bitao garmi mein yah kadakti Sardi mein, all those 1st world vibes will vanish."

The debate wasn't lop sided. Some even supported Delhi and agreed to the man's words. "Good you’re able to call a spade a spade," wrote an X user, while added said, "It's a nightmare to be driving in Mumbai."

However, a few asked him to stop drawing conclusions too soon. "Wait and see... In some days, you would say you don't want to leave Mumbai," replies to the post read.