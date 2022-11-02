Delhi vs Mumbai: Filmmaker compares air quality and visibility from the two cities during flight; watch video

Delhi vs Mumbai: Air pollution and visibility | Twitter @vinodkapri

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who is not only known for his award winning contributions to the industry but also for his social media posts, uploaded a video showing the air quality in two cities, Delhi and Mumbai. The video suggested to have been captured during a flight, probably on the route from Delhi to Mumbai.

The poor visibility and air quality in Delhi which was captured on camera and tweeted by the filmmaker subtly addressed the issue of stubble burning. While sharing the Delhi vs Mumbai footage, he also questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on "who is to blame" for such pollution in the national capital.

Check tweet and watch video:

"This is today's sky from Delhi and Mumbai," Kapri wrote while sharing the comparative visual. In view of stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring regions such as areas of Punjab and Haryana, the filmmaker questioned Kejriwal on who is to blame for such poor visuals from Delhi. "Is it the Congress government in Punjab or the Modi government (BJP) in the centre who is responsible for these horrific pictures of Delhi," he asked the Delhi CM tagging him on Twitter.

Reportedly, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354.

Stubble burning is a practice when farmers intentionally set their fields on fire after collecting yields from harvest. The practice is widespread in Punjab and has now become a concern to the state and its neighborhood.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 too 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The 24-hour average AQI was 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459. It was also the second "severe" air quality day in Delhi this year after January 2 (AQI 404), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

