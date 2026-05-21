'God, She Looked So Happy': New Video Of Twisha Sharma Sharing Playful Moment With Pet Rottweiler Surfaces - WATCH

A new video of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma has surfaced online, drawing massive attention amid the ongoing investigation into her death in Bhopal. In the clip, Twisha is seen smiling, dancing to a devotional song inside her home, and affectionately playing with her pet dog. The cheerful moments captured in the video have now reignited conversations on social media, with many users questioning earlier allegations made against her by her in-laws.

The video, widely shared across platforms, presents Twisha in a relaxed and happy mood. Dressed casually at home, she appears carefree while moving to the music, as her dog stays close beside her. The clip has struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom said it contradicts claims that she was mentally unstable or struggling with substance abuse.

Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Marriage ruined her. Let girls live they want to.” Another commented, “Someone who's so happy go lucky type. My heart cries for her.” A third user pointed out, “If someone is going through a bad phase, that doesn’t mean she will cry the whole day nd behave like a dead body.”

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Fresh allegations surface in Twisha Sharma case

As the viral video continues to circulate, new developments have also emerged in the investigation. Twisha’s family has now alleged that her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, made multiple phone calls to several individuals, including people connected to the judiciary, a day after Twisha’s death.

According to the family, calls were also allegedly made to individuals associated with the installation of CCTV cameras at the residence on May 13. They have demanded a thorough examination of call records and communication details as part of the investigation.

The case has witnessed continuous allegations and counter-allegations from both sides, intensifying public attention. Twisha’s family has repeatedly claimed that she faced harassment after marriage and has sought an independent and transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Family meets Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Seeking intervention, Twisha Sharma’s family recently met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal. During the meeting, they requested the state government’s support in ensuring a fair investigation. The Chief Minister reportedly assured the family that all necessary assistance would be provided.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Police have urged the family to take custody of Twisha’s body as authorities await approval for a second post-mortem examination. Officials stated that no medical facility in Bhopal currently has ultra-low temperature storage infrastructure required for preserving a body for an extended duration.

The issue was also discussed in court, where it was observed that the city lacks advanced long-term preservation facilities. The matter has added urgency to an investigation already surrounded by allegations of dowry harassment, suspicious injuries, and demands for forensic transparency.

While the legal investigation continues, the newly surfaced video has become a major talking point online. For many viewers, the footage offers a glimpse into Twisha Sharma’s personal life before her death, showing her laughing, dancing, and spending time with her dog in what appeared to be an ordinary, peaceful moment at home.