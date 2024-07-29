'Give This Man Indian Citizenship': US Dad Dances To 'Hook Raja Ji' Song In Viral Video, Netizens React

Indian songs impress people worldwide and there's no better proof than social media reels, where we see many people across the globe dancing and recreating the desi songs. Of many such influencers like Noel Robinson, Kili Paul and Ricky Pond, one of them is recently going viral for their impressive dance moves on a regional song hailing from Bihar. Better known as 'Dancing Dad,' Pond was seen vibing to the Bhojpuri song 'Hook Raja Ji' in his recent reel.

The Instagram video showed Pond throwing a performance on the trending beat. He wore a casual attire which comprised of a black t-shirt and a denim pant. While recording himself on the camera, he grooved with some easy and classic moves, which left people amused.

At the beginning of the dance reel, Pond did a twist to grab the attention of viewers towards him. Soon, he threw some desi dance moves to enjoy the popular beat. Uploading the clip on Instagram, he mentioned that this performance came after several requests from his fan to try a Bhojpuri song.

The video surfaced on the social media platform on July 27. It is now going viral and has already attracted 5.5 million views.

Taking a look at the comments section, it was learned that the US man's dance moves left people impressed, that too to a great extent. They felt the apnapan (kinship) and suggested he should be either awarded a honour in Bihar or directly bestowed with an Indian citizenship.

"This dude deserves an honorary award from Bihar govt ASAP," read a comment. "Give this man Indian citizenship," said another.