'Give Me My Money!': Indian Man Slapped, Assaulted At Fuel Station For Refusing To Pay Wager After Losing Car Race Bet; Video Viral

A video showing an Indian man being violently assaulted during a late-night confrontation at a fuel station has gone viral on social media. While the exact location and time of the incident remain unclear, unverified accounts circulating online claim the fight broke out after a dispute over money allegedly owed from a street car race.

The footage shows an Indian man wearing a black T-shirt being aggressively confronted by another man dressed in a green hoodie. Several people can be seen standing nearby, with some recording the incident on their phones and cameras as the situation rapidly escalates.

According to social media reports, the Indian man had allegedly taken part in a car race earlier that evening and lost the contest. However, he reportedly refused to pay the wagered amount, which allegedly triggered the heated argument at the gas station.

During the confrontation, the man in the green hoodie can be heard repeatedly demanding payment. In the video, he shouts phrases such as “Pay the money up then!” and “Give me my f***ing money!” as the verbal dispute intensifies.

Moments later, the situation turns violent when the attacker slaps the Indian man across the face. The victim then attempts to move away, but the attacker chases him as bystanders continue filming the altercation.

The confrontation reaches a more serious turn near a Ford Mustang, which is believed to be connected to the alleged race. The attacker tackles the Indian man against the hood of the vehicle before placing him in a chokehold and forcing him to the ground. The video shows the victim pinned down while the attacker continues to restrain him as several people watch from close range.

Despite the video gaining widespread attention online, there are no confirmed reports regarding the exact location of the incident or whether law enforcement authorities have taken any action. It also remains unclear if a formal complaint has been filed in connection with the alleged assault.