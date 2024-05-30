Girlfriend On Rent: From Coffee Date To Weekend Getaway, Delhi Girl Shares Rate Card In Viral Instagram Reel | Instagram

Delhi: A girl has put forth an offer for singles who want to go on a date. She has posted the offer on social media, claiming that she is available for rent as a girlfriend. The girl has also shared a rate card in the Instagram reel, which is now going viral on social media. We have heard of items like houses, cars, offices, and furniture being available for rent, but this time there is an offer to rent a girlfriend. The girl has been identified as Divya and has proposed schemes starting from Rs 1,500 up to Rs 10,000.

Divya made an Instagram reel and uploaded it on her social media account. The reel has quickly gone viral on social media, and people are reacting to it. Divya says that if you are single and want to go on a date with a girl, she is ready to go with you; you just have to pay the rent for it.

Who Is The Girl? Know About Her

She has also mentioned the rate for each type of date ranging from a normal coffee date to weekend getaways. The girl hails from Delhi and the account has been identified as divya_giri__ on Instagram. The girl has over 11k followers on her Instagram account. Her bio reads, "South Delhi. Strict Vegetarian. Steal me before AI does."

The woman shared the rate card on social media and said, "Rent me for a day and let's create some amazing memories together!

Chill Coffee Date: Rs 1500

Normal Date (Dinner & Movie): Rs 2000

Meeting with Family: Rs 3000 Event Companion: Rs 3500

Bike Date (holding hands and all): Rs 4000

Public Post About Our Date: Rs 6000,

Exclusive Add-Ons:

Adventure Day (Hiking, Kayaking, etc.): Rs 5000

Cooking Together at Home: Rs 3500

Shopping Spree: Rs 4500 Weekend Getaway (2 Days): Rs 10,000

Have something specific in mind? Let's plan the perfect day tailored just for you!"

The viral Instagram reel has garnered over 15,000 likes and the users are reacting to the reel and slamming the girl uploading the rate card on social media. One of the users said, "How much u ll charge from ur father to become a good unmarried child?"

Another user said, "For cooking date,will you buy cooking stuffs??" One of the users also commented on objectifying women, the user said, "Waah apna hi rate list...then say Dont Objectify women...what a load of crap!"