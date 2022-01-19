Giant cat in Russia looks set to break world record after weighing 12.5kg

A pet cat in Russia is all set to break world record after weighing in at 27.5lb. The cat, a Maine Coon, named Kefir lives with her owner Yulia Minina in Country's Stary Oskol, The Sun reports.

Minina, says her cat weighs 12.5kg (27.5lb), making it just a whisker away from setting a world record.

And since Kefir is only 22 months, she will grow even further.

Yulia explains: "I could not even think that an ordinary baby can become so big.

"He not only grew up big in appearance, he is also very smart and always behaves calmly.

"The look is generally like that of a person, and Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child.

"When friends and acquaintances come to the house - all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be stroked. But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog.

"He has one more habit: at night he likes to climb on me and sleep. When he was a kitten, it didn't cause me any inconvenience, but now he has become big and heavy, and, of course, it is difficult to sleep like that.

"Kefir is now one year and ten months old and weighs 12.5 kg. He is still considered a kitten.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:56 AM IST