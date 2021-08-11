Ghevar, mehendi and smiles: Twitter abuzz with pictures of Hariyali Teej celebrations

While Karwa Chauth is one of the most popular festivals observed by married Hindu women, there is another festival, Hariyali Teej, which has a special significance for women.

Every year, the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Shravan month is observed as Hariyali Teej. This year, the auspicious festival is being celebrated today (August 11) in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Hariyali Teej symbolises the divine reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women observe the fast for husbands’ long life whereas unmarried women observe it to get a husband like Mahadev.

On this day, most women dress up in the shades of green, red or yellow, apply mehndi and visit temples. They do puja and gather to sing Teej songs, bhajan, and dance.

Sitting on the swing is one of the fun rituals of the day — it’s called as Jhulan Leela. The swings are hung on the branches of the trees and women spend their day swinging and singing songs.

Today, numerous women took to social media to greet each other on Hariyali Teej. Many even posted their photos while sitting on the swing.

Here's how India is celebrating. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from Sneha Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:49 PM IST