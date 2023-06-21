Ghaziabad: Lovers Romance On Bike While Riding Through National Highway, Video Goes Viral | Twitter

A video of two lovers romancing on a moving bike has surfaced online from NH9 near NCR's Indirapuram area. The incident saw a man and a woman closely hugging each other on the two-wheeler while riding through a busy road. Also, they were seen displaying their love and affection in public (PDA) which is considered inappropriate under Indian law.

WATCH

What's in the viral video?

In the video, we can see the biker being hugged by the female lover seated ahead, who is facing the rider instead of the usual seating position. The woman was not seated behind the man who was riding the vehicle but was rather purportedly resting on the fuel tank of the bike. Moreover, despite the romance stunt which compromised road safety, the couple was seen riding without a helmet.

After being filmed and shared on social media, the footage went viral trying to draw the attention of police officials to take necessary action. However, so far, the authorities have not responded in this matter.

Similar incidents

Similar incidents have been reported in the recent past leading to necessary legal action. One of the videos that went viral earlier this year in March showed a couple riding near THE B2 Bypass in Jaipur, Rajasthan performing romantic stunts on a moving bike.

In another case that was reported in January, a man was caught on camera romancing his girlfriend on a stolen bike in Chhattisgarh. Following the viral video, both were arrested.