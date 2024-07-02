Get Over Diamond! Chinese Man Gives Girlfriend 'Cement Ring' To Propose Her

Cement Ring Love Proposal | SCMP/Weibo

You might have crafted a ring from a piece of colourful paper or a chocolate wrapper during your childhood days. But a man from China created a ring using concrete instead of the usually used metal or stone bases. He not only prepared the bizarre ring but also presented it to his lady love.

Man's idea featured at the Olympics

36-year-old Yao Guoyou, identified as an alumnus of the Tsinghua University in China, worked on creating something with a better waterproofing quality and lifespan. That made Yao come up with a ring made out of concrete, or a cement ring. His invention was also used on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics arena.

Proposes girlfriend with unusual ring

He used his work into his personal life too when he proposed to his girlfriend. A video shared on Weibo, a Chinese social media app which is banned in India, showed Yao offering a cement ring to his partner. According to reports, it was their engagement ring which has attracted flak for the creator. Netizens are said to have accused the man of being 'cheap' for presenting his girlfriend with not a fancy gold or diamond ring, but concrete.

It was a "yes"

Did the girlfriend agree to the proposal made with a not so expensive ring? It was in 2016, during Tsinghua Qihang Scholarship Gold Award that he proposed to his girlfriend and now-wife with the ring he had made. “The ring suggests that our love will not corrode or degenerate in 100 years,” Yao was quoted as saying in reports.