Ganeshotsav 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha sand sculpture at Puri Beach

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. My sand art of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers at Puri beach in Odisha.
His fan following is huge as everytime he posts his piece of art, it receives positive response on social media.
The picture gathered 11,300 likes. See the reactions of the Instagram users below:
The artist has made similar sand arts in the past too. Recently, he created a big sculpture of Rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and shared the pictures on his Twitter.
See his previous work here:
