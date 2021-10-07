Game of Thrones releases teaser for upcoming spin-off #HouseOfTheDragon; fans just cannot keep calm

HBO Max has finally unveiled the long-awaited teaser for Game of Thrones' upcoming spin-off, 'House Of The Dragon', two years after the show concluded with a finale that enraged many. The spin-off promises deadly adventure and a peek at the terrifying House Targaryen's history.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. In India, it will most likely air on Disney+ Hotstar, as HBO Max, despite recent claims, is still a ways off from launching in the country. The trailer has fans thrilled about what it promises. The show appears to be as enormous and majestic as its predecessor, but without the show finale, hopefully.

House of the Dragon, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal and based on Martin's Fire & Blood novel, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. While the novel begins with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon begins with Viserys I, Aegon's great-great-grandson. As a result, House of the Dragon will soon lead us into the infamous civil conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The teaser has fans super thrilled as they take to Twitter to share predictions about the show which appears to be as brilliant as its predecessor.

Have a look at a few reactions:

i can't wait for #HouseoftheDragon ahahahhahahaahh — ah (@humenna_) October 7, 2021

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:22 PM IST